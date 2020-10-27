Michigan Operator Passes On

Jerry Rosenthal, the longtime owner of Ferndale, Michigan’s AA Quality Service, died Saturday, Oct. 24 at age 83. His operation provided jukeboxes, video games and vending machines to local businesses, and daughter Lynn Rosenthal said his basement resembled an arcade.

“When we were kids, all our friends wanted to hang out at our house because my dad was so cool, and we always had the newest video games in our basement,” she said.

Following a stint in the Army, Rosenthal took a few odd jobs, according to The Detroit News, one of which was repairing jukeboxes and other machines. He later started providing jukeboxes, cigarette machines, pinball machines and video games to bars, restaurants and arcades in Metro Detroit.