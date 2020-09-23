Michigan Bowling Alley Offering One-Day Leagues

With Michigan bowling centers somewhat limited in how they can operate amid the Covid-19 pandemic, BAM! Entertainment Center in Holland, Mich., has decided to start having one-day leagues to meet the reopening guidelines. They reopened Sept. 15.

Owner Phil Huffman told Fox 17 News, “It’s basically set up for contact tracing, so we can give the information in the unlikely event that there is an outbreak here. They’ll be able to trace the people they’ve been in contact with.”

With league play only (meaning no open bowling), the operator came up with one-day leagues in conjunction with the Ottawa County Health Department so that people can still bowl without the commitment of a traditional league. Families can sign up online to bowl at www.gobamgo.com.