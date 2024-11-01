Michigan Bowling Alley Home of Largest LED Screen

Over the summer, Royal Scot Golf and Bowl in Lansing, Mich., installed a brand-new LED screen at the end of their bowling lanes that they say is the largest such screen in a bowling center anywhere in the world. WILX reports that it showcases ads, birthday greetings and even concerts.

“I think it’s absolutely gorgeous,” said Director of Operations Amy Densteadt. “It looks cleaner to me and it’s endless on the amount of things that we’re going to be able to do moving forward.”

Added Joanie Kilchermann, the director of business development: “Our main goal the past three years has been improving Royal Scot, making it better and modernizing everything.” See the facility online at www.royalscot.net.