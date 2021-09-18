Michigan Axe Throwing Business Now Open

Recently-opened Northern Michigan Axe Company is the first axe-throwing venue in Petoskey, according to the News-Review. They offer eight lanes of axe-throwing fun.

Owners Shawn and Amber Hosford had been dreaming up the business for years after having gone to other axe-throwing ranges elsewhere in the state.

“We are from Grand Rapids but moved up here about eight years ago,” Hosford said. “We used to do this downstate with our friends but, with a family, it became harder and harder to do that and we’ve always thought about doing something like this but never really had the opportunity.”

The venue is located in the city’s downtown in a former consignment shop.