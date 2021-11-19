Michael Grant Newest Stern Pinball Addition

Stern Pinball recently announced that Michael Grant will be its marketing manager, reporting to director of marketing Zach Sharpe and working closely with the company’s new director of location entertainment Tylor Carson.

Grant brings more than 12 years of experience marketing pinball machines and other lifestyle brand consumer products such as licensed collectibles, tabletop games and collectible card games.

“With Stern’s rapidly growing business, we are committed to investing in the expansion of our sales and marketing team,” said CEO Gary Stern. “Michael has a passion for pinball that is contagious and will help continue to grow the Insider Connected platform, the Stern Army and the Stern brand.” Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.