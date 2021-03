The first Super Nintendo World theme park opened in Osaka, Japan yesterday, March 18. Many eager visitors greeted the iconic Mario and Luigi characters wearing red hats in honor of Mario’s headwear. Like in Disneyland, actors play the characters in costume.

But there are no high-fives exchanged, as the park enforces a no-touch dictate, along with other mitigating rules like social distancing in lines, wearing masks and no screaming on the roller coaster. Ah!