Massive Trampoline Park Leaps to West Virginia Mall

Hive Entertainment Zone, a 53,500-sq.-ft. multi-attraction venue in Bridgeport, W.V., recently opened, reports WDTV.

The facility, located in the Meadowbrook Mall, most prominently features what they say is the state’s largest trampoline park, as well as an arcade, soft play area, laser tag arena, multi-purpose sport court, climbing wall and more.

There’s also a cafe and large party area. Hive Entertainment Zone is in the mall right next to a Cinemark movie theater. You can learn more at www.hiveentertainmentzone.com.