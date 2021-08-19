Massachusetts Getting Medieval with New Theme Park

A medieval-themed amusement park in Swansea, Massachusetts is set to open next summer. According to WLNE, Silver Stone Castle and Family Entertainment began construction on the site last week.

The indoor venue will feature a number of attractions, including an arcade, a ropes course, a jungle gym, a rock-climbing wall, a zipline, a swimming pool with a surf machine and laser tag.

The facility will also have a tavern for guests to enjoy burgers, steaks and more. Additional information is available at www.silverstonecastleandfamilyentertainment.com.