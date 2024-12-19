Martin Burlin to Step Down as EAG Chairman

Following the completion of the 2025 event, Martin Burlin will resign as EAG Expo chairman after 15 years at the helm. He will be succeeded by another former Bacta president, well-respected industry figure Nick Harding. (Bacta is the trade show’s organizing association.)

“I have had the privilege of attending ATEI as a young man, subsequently serving as chairman of ATE Ltd., launching EAG in 2010 alongside a talented organizing team and colleagues on the board of directors, helping to establish a professional and respected showcase for the U.K. and broader European industry,” Burlin said.

He noted he’s particularly proud to have helped grow EAG to include in 2025 the two co-located shows: the Social Immersive Entertainment Expo and the London Casino and Gaming Show.