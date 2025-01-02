Mark Huggett Passes On

Mark Huggett, a former Southwest Airlines pilot, route operator and 24-year veteran of Discount Plush, died Nov. 18 following a battle with glioblastoma.

“We will never forget Mark’s contributions to Discount Plush,” said the company’s Scott Davis. “Mark was known for his exceptional work ethic, bringing both business acumen and a sense of structure to the company. He delivered top-tier service and developed a loyal customer base. His colleagues and friends are deeply saddened by his passing but take pride in seeing his daughter, Terra Huggett, continue his work by taking over his sales role.”

Huggett was with Discount Plush for nearly 24 years. Previously, according to his obituary, he was a pilot for Southwest Airlines. He also operated an amusement route in the Phoenix area for a period before joining Discount Plush.

Mark was a devoted father to three children, four grandchildren and a loving companion to his dog, Belle.