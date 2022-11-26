Mario Kart “Most Stressful” Video Game by Heart Rate

According to a recent study, Mario Kart is the most stressful video game based on heart rate increase. The game is responsible for a nearly 33% increase in heart rate.

The research “put experienced gamers to the test to uncover the most demanding video games on the market, with results showing that Mario Kart produces a 32.81% increase in heart rate over a 30-minute period.”

The other four games in the top five included FIFA Soccer, Call of Duty, Dark Souls and Fortnite. Other games like Animal Crossing, The Sims and Skyrim were actually found to lower participant heart rates throughout their 30-minute play session.