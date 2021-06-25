Manufacturers, Distributors Show Off New Games at Expo

Stern Pinball, IGPM, Andamiro USA, ICE and LAI Games will be among the many manufacturers, distributors and other businesses represented at the Amusement Expo trade show this week, held June 30 and July 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Stern Pinball will be at Booth #267 with their latest games, including a debut of both the Pro and Premium models of The Mandalorian. They’ll also be showing Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Deadpool.

Working the booth will be Gary Stern, John Buscaglia, Evan Kirby, Patrick Powers, Roper Fuentes and Ryan Cravens, all ready to answer any questions so stop by and say hi. Learn more at www.sternpinball.com.

IGPM will be at Booth #224 with their newest piece, Game Buster Boxer, on display for the first time at the show. They’ll also have Circus Ride, Basketball, Combo Prize Boxer and Wave Air Hockey on display. Learn more at www.igpmdist.com.

Andamiro USA will be at Booth #637 with their latest game, Avengers Pusher, a coin pusher that comes in two models. Shipping now, the pusher has one model that operates with a collectible card series featuring nine Avengers and another that operates without cards. Learn more at www.andamirousa.com.

ICE will be at Booth #451 to show off their new basketball game Hoop It Up (below) and their other newer machines like Monopoly Roll-N-Go and Centipede Chaos. See all of their available games at www.icegame.com/games.

LAI Games will be at Booth #465 with a lineup that includes their newest game Angry Birds Coin Crash, a tower building coin pusher, as well as Slam ‘n’ Jam Ultra basketball. They’ll also have on display the new 2-player version of Pearl Fishery, Virtual Rabbids: The Big Bundle and Toy Frenzy. Get more info at www.laigames.com.

Click here to see the full list of companies exhibiting at Amusement Expo. While you’re traversing the trade show floor, be sure to stop by the RePlay booth – #330 – for a copy of our July issue (and to renew or start your subscription).