Mana Pinball Arcade Offers Unique Twist

On Nov. 30, Jeff Evans opened Mana Pinball in London, Ontario, Canada, bringing an interesting arcade shop to the area.

CBC reports that Evans previously ran pinball machine sales out of his Mana Lounge, a games and hobbies specialty store, but the business grew to the point where he needed a storefront for the pins.

“It’s a bit of a hybrid, a shop and arcade,” Evans said about his new store. “You can talk to us about whatever pinball machine needs you want for your home, or you can pay a flat fee and play all the pinball you want, all day.”

Visit them at www.manapinball.com.