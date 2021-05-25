Make Your Voice Heard: AAMA Virtual Day on the Hill

AAMA, along with their federal lobbyist Dentons, wants to hear from members as they plan for a virtual visit with several key congressional committees on June 16. Click here to tell them issues you’d like addressed.

The association already plans to discuss unskilled worker visas; the new tax plan; ongoing tariff negotiations between the U.S. and European Union; minimum wages; and the inclusion of the amusement industry in the American Rescue Plan.

“Of all the things AAMA does for its members, advocacy on their behalf in the halls of Congress is at, or near the top,” said AAMA President and Government Relations Committee Co-Chair Joe Camarota. “These visits, led by John Russell, (who was recently named The Hill’s Top Lobbyist, for the third straight year in a row) gives our members unprecedented access to leadership in the federal government.

“Being able to have conversations with your individual House and Senate offices ensures your voice is heard by those with the requisite influence to make a difference on your behalf.”

The association says all AAMA members are welcome to join and they’re extending a special invitation to the 60-plus new members who joined for the 2021 membership year. Click here to register and contact [email protected] with any questions.