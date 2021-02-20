Majority of Americans Develop Video Game Habit

It’s been a really long year, so it’s no surprise that more than 70% of Americans have developed a video game habit in the Covid era. That’s according to a recent survey that showed players are connecting with their younger selves, their children and more.

Specifically, the survey figured out that 71% of respondents started playing video games “more often” than before the pandemic; 63% were playing more immersive role-playing video games than before; and just over one-third were turning to nostalgic video games to combat stress.