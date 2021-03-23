Maine Laser Tag Facility Moving Locations

G-Force Adventures, a laser tag facility in Maine, has relocated from its longtime location in Brewer to adjacent Bangor. Owner Brian Plavnick (at right) announced in February that the facility would relocate to four empty storefronts in the Bangor Mall.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Brewer location is now closed, and they are in the middle of renovations in the new space, which may take a few months to complete. Plavnick is hoping to be open before the end of summer.

“It’s a great location, and the value is better,” Plavnick said. “I think we have a chance to attract some new folks to the business. It’s a great opportunity.”

Learn more at www.g-forcelasertag.com.