Main Street Deli Opening Arcade Bar

Main Street Deli, a business in downtown Findlay, Ohio, will soon add an arcade bar next door. Simply called Main Street Deli Bar and Arcade, it will include a full bar and 30-40 classic arcade games and pinball machines.

According to WFIN, general manager Andrew Crom said they plan to open in October. The arcade games will be set to free play, while the pinball machines will take quarters. There will also be craft beer on tap and, of course, great deli food.

The businesses will be joined by an interior walk-through so people can easily get from one side to the other. Get the latest info on the business’s Facebook page.