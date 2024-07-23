Main Event to Open Michigan Location

Woodland Mall in Kentwood, Mich., will soon be home to a Main Event facility, according to WOOD. The 49,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center is scheduled to open on Aug. 14.

Laser tag, video games, bowling and other entertainment are staples at Main Event, as are the popular restaurant and bar areas with menu items like fried pickles, funnel cake fries and a cotton candy Shirley Temple.

“We are delighted to bring Main Event to Grand Rapids, offering a unique and immersive entertainment experience that will leave lasting memories for everyone who walks through our doors,” GM Anthony Cyr said in a release. “We look forward to adding ourselves to the growing roster of Grand Rapids’ family-friendly activities, with our commitment to providing exceptional service, a vibrant atmosphere, and a wide range of entertainment options.”