Lutz, Fla., just welcomed a 50,000-sq.-ft. Main Event Entertainment at its Cypress Creek Town Center. According to Patch, the facility has 22 lanes of bowling, laser tag, rock climbing, billiards, mini-golf, virtual reality and more than 100 arcade games.

The venue hosts birthday parties, group events and bowling leagues, and is offering all-activity passes starting at $14.99. Learn more about the company at www.mainevent.com and its coronavirus protocols at www.maineventsafety.com.