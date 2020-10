In honor of World Teachers Day, Main Event is offering educators and their families buy one get one free all-access activity passes – good Monday through Friday from now until Oct. 16.

According to KGNS, teachers can stop by with up to five guests to take advantage of the offer. All they have to do is show their school ID upon entry. Go to www.mainevent.com for more information. Keep up to date with their other specials and offers at www.facebook.com/MyMainEvent.