Main Event Now Delivering

The bowling entertainment center chain Main Event began curbside pickup and delivery through Uber Eats at its Plano, Texas, location on April 1, according to FSR Magazine.

They’re not just serving up food though – they’re offering entertainment items like at-home laser tag, Velcro darts, Frozen 2 bowling and more. Anyone who places an order also receives two 30-minute game cards to enjoy as soon as Main Event locations open back up. Main Event is also nixing any delivery fees.

“We know that everyone is missing their laser tag birthday parties and family fun nights, so we wanted to be able to bring the fun to you,” said Sarah Beddoe, the company’s chief brand officer. “Friends and families are now going to be able to create memories by playing their favorite games from Main Event right at home.”

A full list of the offerings is available at www.MainEventAtHome.com.