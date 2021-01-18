Main Event Names Tony Wehner COO

Tony Wehner, formerly the CEO of BigShots Golf, has joined Main Event Entertainment as its COO, according to Fort Worth Business.

In the new role, Main Event said Wehner will be responsible for the end-to-end customer experience at all locations. “The role that Main Event plays in the lives of families has never been more important,” he said, “and I can’t wait to bring our unique brand of entertainment to millions of guests across our great markets.”

Added CEO Chris Morris: “We are thrilled to have Tony join our team at such a crucial and exciting time for our business. His passion for the entertainment and hospitality industry is exactly what we were looking for in a leader, and his pedigree of building world-class teams is an asset we are very fortunate to be adding to our team as we enter 2021.”

Main Event operates 44 entertainment venues in 17 different states, though five of those locations have still not managed to fully reopen to to Covid-19 restrictions.