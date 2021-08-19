Main Event Launching STEAM-Based Play Academy

Starting Aug. 23, Main Event will launch an accredited educational program in partnership with STEM.org and Big Thought Institute that uses STEAM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) aligned with national learning standards.

Essentially, they’re offering fun, educational field trips. Students in grades 1-12 will be able to enjoy four educational learning labs that complement some of Main Event’s attractions, including bowling, laser tag, pizza and games, according to PRNewswire.

The students will learn about variables through bowling and will experiment with probability and kinetic energy through Skee-Ball and air hockey, for example.

“Partnering with educational leaders like STEM.org and Big Thought allows us the opportunity to provide standards-based field trips that teachers can trust while simultaneously showing youth that learning can happen through fun, memorable experiences,” said Robert Jenkins, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives of Main Event Entertainment. “We’re excited to open our doors to students in the community to show them learning happens everywhere.”

Learn more at www.mainevent.com/events/school-events/play-academy.