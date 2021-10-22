Mad Axe Bar Plans December Opening

An axe throwing bar will soon be located in Madisonville, Ky. According to The Messenger, owner J.P. Wilson said the plan is to open by December. He owns a gym in the city and the new axe throwing venue will be upstairs.

“I own the building where Workout Anytime is located, and upstairs I have almost 4,000 sq. ft. of unused space,” he said. “I had been trying to think of a way to use it, then one day I went to Evansville to throw axes and I realized that would work.”

Wilson continued: “We want to let the people get in and try it out. We want them to see how much fun it is. If they enjoy it and want to do leagues, then we can think about starting leagues.”