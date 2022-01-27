Lyman Sheats Virtual Celebration of Life Today

The services for pinball icon Lyman Sheats Jr. will be held virtually today, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Central time. According to his obituary, “After a courageous and long battle with mental illness, Lyman died by suicide on January 19, 2022. His soul is finally at peace.” His family requests donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in lieu of flowers.

A private visitation will also be held. The livestream can be accessed here, where you can also post tributes and memories of Lyman.

As his obituary says: “Lyman was a pinball software engineer whose accomplishments spanned nearly three decades. Lyman brought a wealth of knowledge in software design as well as gameplay. His visions of gameplay and rules were a result of his many years as an avid pinball tournament player and enthusiast, and many of his rulesets serve as the backbone for modern pinball rules design. He loved watching people playing and enjoying his games.”