Lumberjack Alley Attraction Heads to Stars and Strikes

Starting today, Jan. 22, Lumberjack Alley – the first axe-throwing attraction for entertainment company Stars and Strikes – will debut inside their Smyrna, Tenn., facility. It will house eight throwing targets and offer a full menu of food and beverage selections for guests.

“We are excited to unveil Lumberjack Alley to all of our guests,” said managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes Jack Canouse. “This addition offers a place for our guests to get away and play with friends and family in a unique atmosphere. The Smyrna community has always supported us, and we want to provide them with the best entertainment experience possible.”

According to PRNewswire, the Smyrna location opened in 2018 and also offers bowling, an arcade, laser tag and bumper cars. More information is available at www.starsandstrikes.com.