Lucky Strike Adds Two Outposts in Metro Denver

The Denver Post has reported that two Lucky Strike locations opened in the Denver area this week, one in the city and another in nearby Aurora.

Both bowling alleys are part of a “nationwide expansion” following Bowlero’s acquisition of Lucky Strike earlier this year.

At the Denver location, there are 30 lanes, a 65-game arcade and a sports bar. In Aurora, the venue has 36 lanes and more than 60 arcade games. Grand opening parties will be held Nov. 9 in Aurora and Nov. 16 in Denver.

Learn more about the brand at www.luckystrikeent.com.