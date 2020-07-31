Longtime Laser Tag, Paintball Center Closing

Impact Blackpool, a laser tag and paintball facility in Lancashire, England, is permanently closing after nearly 20 years in business – citing the impact of COVID-19.

The family-run center, owned by George and Fiona Gibb and daughter Alexis Payne, operated at Whyndyke Farm since 2001 and offered laser tag, paintball, archery, axe throwing, escape rooms and more.

“COVID meant a long period with no income, and we have been at the farm for a long time,” Payne told LancsLive. “It was a family business and over the years our family situation has changed. The lockdown gave us time to pause and realize that we all wanted more family time.”