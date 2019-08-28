Longtime L.A. Arcade Temporarily Closed After Fire

Family Amusement Corporation, a longtime arcade in Los Angeles’s East Hollywood neighborhood, is temporarily closed after an early August fire damaged a portion of the business.

RePlay reached out and got one of their technicians on the phone, who noted a pool table and two air hockey tables were completely destroyed, but the rest of the arcade games were spared. However, due to the toxicity of smoke, Family Amusement Corp. is closed until it’s cleaned up.

The arcade, located on Vermont Avenue, is considered the oldest active game center of its kind still in operation in Los Angeles. The company’s Yelp page notes that it is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 19.

Family Amusement is also in the sales, service and rentals business, and can be found online at www.familyamusement.com.