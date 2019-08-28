Candi Kelley Joins TrainerTainment Team

Amusement industry veteran Candi Kelley recently became the director of training at Beth Standlee’s TrainerTainment, where she will be in charge of developing the business’s online training and mentoring programs in addition to supervising the development of all trainers.

Kelley was previously director of training and operations for Monkey Joe’s, a chain of children’s amusement centers.

“Candi Kelley knows from experience the daily practices that lead to the success of an amusement center and we are excited that she will be sharing her expertise with our clients,” Standlee said. “She is an accomplished trainer and coach who believes that everyone can be successful with hard work and the right training and guidance.”

Visit www.trainertainment.net for more information.