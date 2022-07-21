Longtime Bowling Center Closed for Good in PA

The Bowl Arena and Ten Pin Lounge in West Hazelton, Pennsylvania, closed recently after 63 years in operation. According to WNEP, the alley opened in 1959.

A Facebook post from April 18 said, “It’s time to say goodbye.” The center was owned by the Pecora family for all of its existence and its current Pecora operators (Bob, Pat and Miriam) said it’s time to retire, as they’re in their 70s and 80s.

“As owners of the Bowl Arena we were fortunate and blessed to have shared these years with you all!” they wrote. “We have formed best friend relationships, been invited to your graduation parties, weddings and we’ve watched bowlers grow up and start their own families.”