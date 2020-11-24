Live IAAPA FEC Summit Coming This January

The in-person IAAPA FEC Summit 2021 is taking place Jan. 24-26 in Fort McDowell, Ariz., and registration rates are still just $575 for members through Nov. 30. From Dec. 1-Jan. 17, the member rate goes up to $725. Click here to register now.

IAAPA invites all interested to join FEC operators and member suppliers at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for an “educational and interactive” event where attendees will share best practices, network and exchange ideas.

IAAPA also says they’re working closely with the host venue to “present an event that meets all recommended health and safety requirements.” Masks will be required. If an attendee is prevented from participating due to a governmental order (stay-at-home regulation or travel bans, for example), attendees can receive a full refund of registration fees and special event tickets. Visit www.iaapa.org for more information.