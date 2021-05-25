Lisa Price of FEG Now VP of Brand Development

Family Entertainment Group recently announced that Lisa Price is the company’s new vice president of brand development.

Price joined FEG in 2008 as a merchandise manager at Kalahari in Sandusky, Ohio. “Since that time, her career has flourished as she has continued to accept more responsibilities culminating in her promotion to vice president of merchandise,” the company said.

Since assuming that role, Price took the lead in several other key areas at FEG, including overseeing marketing operations and food and beverage, which led to her new position. Learn more about the company at www.fegllc.com.