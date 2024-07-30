Lieberman Companies Renovates Arcade at Emagine Theatre

The team at Lieberman Companies/American Amusement Arcades recently renovated their arcade at Emagine Rogers, one of nine luxury theatres in Minnesota operated by Emagine Entertainment.

Guests there can now enjoy a variety of games like The Fast & The Furious, Spider-Man, Whack-A-Clown, Skee-Ball, Jurassic Park, Space Invaders Frenzy, basketball units and prize machines. They also installed the brand-new Pixel Games immersive gaming floor and a Krazy Darts attraction.

Also new to the arcade are two self-serve Intercard kiosks and a Prize Hub machine for players to redeem prizes. For more information, visit www.liebermancompanies.com/aaa-route