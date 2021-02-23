Lex Live Targets Mid-March Opening

Lex Live, an entertainment center in downtown Lexington, Ky., is aiming for a mid-March opening date. According to LEX18, the 90,000-sq.-ft. facility features an arcade, bowling alley, movie theater, sports bar and more.

Originally planned to open back in October, the pandemic pushed the date back. They are currently hiring all positions. “Certainly, some people have been negatively impacted by the variety of events that have happened and have been freed up and are looking for opportunities right now and we encourage them to come down,” said Bruce Wren, the company’s director of operations. “Even if people have opportunities now, this is going to be the place the be in Lexington. I encourage them to come down.”

More than 150 employees will be needed for the first run of things; once restrictions are fully lifted, they intend to hire more people. Currently, the venue is set to operate at 50% capacity. Learn more at www.lexlive.com.