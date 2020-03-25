Legacy Coin-Operated Distributors Still Fixing, Selling Parts & Supplies

In the midst of temporary business closures, Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based Legacy Coin-Operated Distributors says, “There has never been a better time to get your parts off the shelf and repaired.”

It’s somewhat of a reset time for entertainment centers, as many are closed due to the coronavirus, and Legacy Coin added it’s a “great time to get your locations checked, cleaned and repair glitched jukeboxes, speakers” and more.

“Are you thinking about rotating your equipment while the locations are not up and running?” Legacy Coin posed to operators. “Do so now so when your customers come back, they will see a new and clean appealing look.” Call Legacy at 843-626-1900 ext. 1005 (ask for David or Doug for repairs, or Paul for parts and supplies; or dial ext. 1007 for equipment purchases and ask for Ed).