Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»LBX Academy’s B-Day University Coming Soon

LBX Academy’s B-Day University Coming Soon

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The LBX Academy will host their Birthday University from Oct. 21-23 at the Andretti’s Karting & Games facility in Chandler, Ariz. Register now for the three-day immersive experience for $149.

Organizers say you’ll learn:

– Innovative marketing techniques

– Crafting memorable, profitable birthday experiences

– Best practices for hiring and training

– Insider tips on upselling and group sales

Planners say the goal is to give operators the tools they need to transform their birthday party business. Learn more at www.birthdayuniversity.com.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.