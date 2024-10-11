LBX Academy’s B-Day University Coming Soon

The LBX Academy will host their Birthday University from Oct. 21-23 at the Andretti’s Karting & Games facility in Chandler, Ariz. Register now for the three-day immersive experience for $149.

Organizers say you’ll learn: – Innovative marketing techniques – Crafting memorable, profitable birthday experiences – Best practices for hiring and training – Insider tips on upselling and group sales

Planners say the goal is to give operators the tools they need to transform their birthday party business. Learn more at www.birthdayuniversity.com.