Launch Trampoline Park Coming to Ann Arbor

Launch Trampoline Park will soon have a facility in Ann Arbor, Mich. According to MLive, the trampoline park will open there in December with a second planned for nearby Novi sometime in the days and weeks after.

The Ann Arbor location will feature a rock wall, launch pad, open jump area, static line and a “ninja course,” while the Novi location will have an open jump area, an agility course, dodgeball an an “XP Area,” which will feature an agility course with a scoring system.

Tickets will cost between $23 and $39 and family packages will be available. Both are set to open during December, but grand opening dates aren’t yet available. Launch Trampoline Park currently has four locations in Michigan. Learn more at www.launchtrampolinepark.com.