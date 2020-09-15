Laughing Sun Brewing Co. Launching Axe Throwing

As of yesterday, Sept. 14, Laughing Sun Brewing Company in Bismarck, N.D., has a new axe throwing area. Under construction since June, according to KFYR, the lanes had previously been tested by the company’s reward program members.

One thing that the test found was that the target boards will need to be replaced more frequently than expected. “We’re going to have to replace targets … probably at a minimum weekly and maybe more depending on how much it gets used,” said owner and brewmaster Mike Frohlich.

Learn more about the biz, voted best brewery in Bismarck, at www.laughingsunbrewing.com.