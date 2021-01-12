Lasertron Gets Injunction Against State Closure

New York State and Erie County orders to close the laser tag center Lasertron in Amherst due to Covid-19 “were haphazard and devoid of logic,” according to a judge’s ruling last week.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo granted the business a preliminary injunction to keep authorities from enforcing the order, according to Buffalo News. “Wholesale determinations such as the one made here by executive fiat at the expense of the rights of individuals and businesses, without a right of appeal, cannot be permitted to continue,” Colaiacovo wrote in his decision.

Lasertron filed the legal action in October and voluntarily closed its doors in November when the state designated most of the county as a more restrictive “orange zone.” “The folks at Lasertron feel vindicated in their effort to reopen safely,” said J. Michael Lennon, an attorney who represented them in the court case.