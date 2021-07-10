Lasertron Creates New Axe Throwing Experience

For several years, Lasertron said it’s kept a close eye on axe throwing to see if it had the elements to become a long-term money earner. In 2020, they said “yes” and designed and recently installed their own high-end version.

In May, the company installed eight lanes of axe throwing in their Rochester, N.Y., venue after having spent about six months developing the look and feel of the attraction, which features target displays, scoring software and the necessary hardware that makes it all work.

CEO Jim Kessler said the goal was to gamify the playing experience. There are currently eight axe throwing game formats: Standard, Standard Easy, Race to 300, Race to 500, Tic-Tac-Toe, Pirate Tic-Tac-Toe, VIKING and ARSELING. They will be releasing several additional game formats over the next six months.

Click here to learn more about the attraction or visit www.laser-tron.com for more information. You can also contact Ann Kessler at [email protected].