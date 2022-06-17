Laserforce Welcomes Newly-Opened Locations

Laserforce recently reported a number of new facilities that opened using their laser tag equipment, including The Rush Funplex, Kynytyx and Planet Laser.

The Rush Funplex in Orem, Utah, is that company’s fourth and largest location. In addition to the Laserforce system, they have arcade games and 17 total attractions. Kynytyx features a unique multistage arena at its Bellport, New York, location. That business also features VR, AR and climbing.

Laserforce has also partnered with Planet Laser, which has one of the largest arenas in the U.K. with games of up to 40 players. Learn more at www.laserforcetag.com.