Laserforce Celebrates Wild Island’s Brass Ring

Laserforce recently noted that their operators have won back-to-back IAAPA Top FEC of the World Brass Ring Awards. This year’s winner was Wild Island Coconut Bowl, and the 2021 winner was Scene75.

“Wild Island has been a Laserforce operator since 2018, and we couldn’t be prouder to see their hard work be recognized with this prestigious award,” Laserforce said. “Scene75 made the switch to Laserforce nearly six years ago and haven’t looked back since. With back-to-back wins by Laserforce operators, we would love to see continued success for 2023 and beyond!”

The company also shared that another one of its operators – The City Forum in Clarksville, Tenn. – is on the tour schedule at the upcoming IAAPA FEC Summit, which will be held in Nashville from Jan. 22-24. Learn more at www.laserforcetag.com.