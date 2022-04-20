LA’s Button Mash Finally Reopens with a Little Help

Button Mash, an arcade bar in Los Angeles mostly closed since the start of the pandemic, has finally seen a resurgence. According to Eater LA, the business reopened on April 14, now anchored by Tacos 1986, a local Mexican food chain.

At the beginning of the pandemic, following strict lockdowns in the city, Button Mash tried to stay alive as many other restaurants did – by delivering food and having curbside service. But it didn’t work all that well for them or most arcade bars that thrive on the ambiance.

With vaccine passports and mask requirements a thing of the past in L.A., they’re finally back to pre-pandemic conditions – more than two years later. Learn more at www.buttonmashla.com.