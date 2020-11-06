Large Entertainment Venue Opens in Mesa, Arizona

The Revelry, a large indoor-outdoor entertainment center in Mesa, Ariz., is now open. From the Scottsdale-based group That’s Entertainment, the new concept is home to a retro-inspired arcade, tech-driven putting greens, virtual shooting lounges and a sports bar and grille, according to ABC15.

The 64,000-sq.-ft. venue takes up two strip mall-like buildings linked by a 20,000-sq.-ft. open-air pavilion. Near Bass Pro Shops, the business is also by a tiki bar and outdoor stage with a large fire pit.

“We created The Revelry to be an entertainment destination,” said Ellie Greene, vice president of sales and marketing at That’s Entertainment. “We wanted to create a place where people could go and have fun, laugh with their friends, be entertained and have multiple concepts under one roof.” A second phase of the project, including a brewery, dog park and food hall, is expected to open next spring. Learn more at www.therevelry.com.