LAI Games Unveils Virtual Rabbids Hygiene Kit

Aimed at building guest confidence in a time of public health concerns, LAI Games has a new hygiene kit for Virtual Rabbids that “puts the power to follow best practice hygiene in the hands of your guests.”

The hygiene kit includes a sanitizing wipe dispenser retrofitted between seats, a waste disposal slot retrofitted in the handlebar, replacement head straps and face pads, disposable face protectors and more. That adds up to more than $150 worth of consumable parts.

LAI Games also offers a free media kit on their website with materials that help explain and advertise the features to guests. Learn more about the industrial-strength solution at www.laigames.com/virtual-rabbids.