LAI Games Launching New Pearl Fishery at Coming Expo

LAI Games is getting ready to launch a new, single-player model of its pusher Pearl Fishery. The smaller-footprint cabinet will make its debut at the upcoming Amusement Expo.

The company said it’s ideal for space-limited locations like restaurants, bars, cruise ships and more. Like the current 2-player and 3-player models, the single-player version features the Super Bonus Display on top of the cabinet.

The machine will begin shipping in April, with back orders being filled first. Contact your authorized LAI Games distributor to learn more. Or visit www.laigames.com/pearl-fishery. You can also visit them in booth #305 on the trade show floor from March 16-17.