LAI Games Launching Five New Games at IAAPA

Be sure to hit the trade show floor and make a beeline for booths #200 and #400, where you’ll see the five new machines from LAI Games. The titles include Tornado, Galaxy Hunter, Lost Pirate, Kaiju Rampage, and Mount Shabang.

Tornado is a storm-chaser-themed coin pusher designed to “maximize player engagement and drive revenue for arcade operators,” the company said. It features pre-built towers called “Coin-nados” so players can jump right into the action.

Galaxy Hunter is a 2-player coin pusher game that also features pre-built coin towers. It also has RFID-enabled chips and a dynamic video fighting game. The cabinet’s four-screen setup “enhances both the gameplay experience and the ease of operation, making troubleshooting simple with color-coded error guides.”

The pirate-themed Lost Pirate offers skill-based redemption gameplay that appeals to all ages. The 2-player game features color-changing LEDs and party-time bonuses that reportedly provides high-income potential for operators as players aim for the Bonus and Mega Bonus rewards.

Kaiju Rampage, meanwhile, immerses players in an “epic battle against colossal monsters.” LAI Games stated: “This action-packed video game blends thrilling Unreal Engine graphics with a captivating narrative, ensuring repeated play. Designed for maximum entertainment value, Kaiju Rampage features intuitive controls and high-energy gameplay, making it an ideal addition to any arcade or family entertainment center.”

Finally, fans of the influencer Arcade Matt will love Mount Shabang, a 2-player, tower-climbing coin pusher created by ArcadeXR and LAI Games. While Mount Shabang won’t launch until early 2025, you may be able to meet Arcade Matt at the LAI booth during IAAPA.

Visit www.laigames.com for the full lineup.