LAI Games Debuting New Angry Birds Game at Expos

A new coin pusher from LAI Games will debut starting next week at Bowl Expo (Booth #323) and the following week at Amusement Expo (Booth #465). Called Angry Birds Coin Crash, the game is set to launch at all Dave & Buster’s locations.

LAI Games says Angry Birds “brings an exciting twist to the well-established world of coin pushers.” In the game, players attempt to build towers of coins and send them crashing over the edge for a major ticket win.

Angry Birds Coin Crash gives guests multiple ways to win tickets and add coins to the playfield. “The coin tower is built from the bottom up via a special mechanism that deposits coins in a circle, one layer at a time,” the company said. “The completed tower is then pushed onto the playfield.” They add that unlike coin pushers with collectible items, this game is completely self-contained with nothing to restock.

The game – featuring the globally-recognized Angry Birds license – comes in 2- and 3-player cabinet configurations.

Get an in-person demo of the game at one of the trade shows or visit www.laigames.com/games/angry-birds-coin-crash for more information.