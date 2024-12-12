LAI Games Celebrates Successful IAAPA Expo

LAI Games showcased five new titles at this year’s IAAPA Expo – Tornado, Galaxy Hunter, Lost Pirate, Kaiju Rampage, and Arcade Matt’s Mount Shabang.

“We’re thrilled with the enthusiasm from operators and players at this year’s IAAPA Expo,” said Senior Marketing Manager Allison Timberlake. “The excitement at our booth, coupled with the incredible feedback we received, confirms that our focus on delivering innovative, high-earning games resonates with the industry.”

Tornado is a coin pusher that features pre-built towers and multiple ways to win not only coins, but tickets and other bonuses, too. It along with Galaxy Hunter reportedly emerged as “clear favorites,” LAI said, thanks to their “unique designs and proven earning potential.”

